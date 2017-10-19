Das Reeperbahn Festivial Mixtape
Manon und Sophia waren für uns mal wieder auf dem Reeperbahn Festival und wagen es ganz dreist eine kleine Mixtape-Prognose zu erstellen, von welchen Newcomern und nicht mehr ganz so geheimen Geheimtipps man demnächst noch hören wird.
Hier ist ihre Playlist:
einarIndra - Sometime's I'm Wrong
Jen Cloher - Forgot Myself
Francobollo - Kinky Lola
Adam Naas - Please Come Back To Me
Fazerdaze - Lucky Girl
Life - Beautifully Skint
My Baby - Love Dance
sir Was - Falcon
Aliocha - Sorry Eyes
Ilgen-Nur - 17
Holygram - Still There
Sue The Night - The Worls Below
King Creosote - Wake Up To This
Pixx - Waterslides
HMLTD - Satan, Luella & I
lil peep - Benz Truck
