Das Halloween-Mixtape
Bald ist wieder Halloween! Aus diesem Grund hat Brigitte ein paar Songs rund um das Thema Horror rausgesucht.
Das Halloween-Mixtape vereint Soundtracks wie "Hello Zepp" aus dem Horror-Schocker Saw mit tanzbaren Liedern wie "Thriller" von Michael Jackson. Zusammengestellt von Brigitte Lieb.
Die Playlist:
01. Disney Characters - This is Halloween
02. John Carpenter - Halloween Theme
03. John Zacherle - Happy Halloween
04. Charlie Clouser - Hello Zepp
05. Ray Parker Jr. - Ghostbusters
06. Talking Heads - Psycho Killer
07. Jack Lenz - Goosebumps Theme
08. Vic Mizzy - The Addams Family Theme
09. Bernard Herrmann - Prelude
10. Richard O'Brien, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell, Charles Gray - Time Warp
11. Muse - The 2nd Law: Isolated System
12. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein - Stranger Things Theme
13. Michael Jackson - Thriller
14. Christopher Young - Sinister
15. Johnny Depp, Jamie Campbell Bower - No place like London
16. John Williams - Jaws Theme
17. Steve Jablonsky - Jump Rope
18. Anton Coppola - Dracula - The Beginning