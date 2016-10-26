Bald ist wieder Halloween! Aus diesem Grund hat Brigitte ein paar Songs rund um das Thema Horror rausgesucht.

Das Halloween-Mixtape vereint Soundtracks wie "Hello Zepp" aus dem Horror-Schocker Saw mit tanzbaren Liedern wie "Thriller" von Michael Jackson. Zusammengestellt von Brigitte Lieb.

Die Playlist:

01. Disney Characters - This is Halloween

02. John Carpenter - Halloween Theme

03. John Zacherle - Happy Halloween

04. Charlie Clouser - Hello Zepp

05. Ray Parker Jr. - Ghostbusters

06. Talking Heads - Psycho Killer

07. Jack Lenz - Goosebumps Theme

08. Vic Mizzy - The Addams Family Theme

09. Bernard Herrmann - Prelude

10. Richard O'Brien, Patricia Quinn, Nell Campbell, Charles Gray - Time Warp

11. Muse - The 2nd Law: Isolated System

12. Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein - Stranger Things Theme

13. Michael Jackson - Thriller

14. Christopher Young - Sinister

15. Johnny Depp, Jamie Campbell Bower - No place like London

16. John Williams - Jaws Theme

17. Steve Jablonsky - Jump Rope

18. Anton Coppola - Dracula - The Beginning