Manon Hütters Mixtape

Ein absolut themenfreies Mixtape voller persönlicher momentaner Hits. 80er New Wave und französischer Post-Punk meets Electro sowie Pseudo- Neu Deutsche Welle. Achja und die klassische Portion an Soundtrack-Theme gibts natürlich auch. Wildes Potpourri eben.

Playlist:

Le Tigre - Deceptacon

Comix - Touche Pas Mon Sexe

Police Des Moeurs - Incertitude Et Démission

Niemoc - Prawie

Majical Cloudz - Control

Ennio Morricone - Chi Mai (The Professional Theme)

Soviet Soviet - Ecstasy

Les Visiteurs Du Soir - Je t' Écris d' Un Pays

Fufanu - Just Me

Pylon - Stop It

INHALT - Vehicle

Andrew Applepie - Let Go

Hot Chip - Boy From School

Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better

Moderat - A New Error

Cassius - Toop Toop