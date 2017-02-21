Manon Hütters Mixtape
Ein absolut themenfreies Mixtape voller persönlicher momentaner Hits. 80er New Wave und französischer Post-Punk meets Electro sowie Pseudo- Neu Deutsche Welle. Achja und die klassische Portion an Soundtrack-Theme gibts natürlich auch. Wildes Potpourri eben.
Playlist:
Le Tigre - Deceptacon
Comix - Touche Pas Mon Sexe
Police Des Moeurs - Incertitude Et Démission
Niemoc - Prawie
Majical Cloudz - Control
Ennio Morricone - Chi Mai (The Professional Theme)
Soviet Soviet - Ecstasy
Les Visiteurs Du Soir - Je t' Écris d' Un Pays
Fufanu - Just Me
Pylon - Stop It
INHALT - Vehicle
Andrew Applepie - Let Go
Hot Chip - Boy From School
Tame Impala - The Less I Know The Better
Moderat - A New Error
Cassius - Toop Toop