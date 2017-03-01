Leonie Wiethaups Mixtape
Die (Geheim-)Tipps von Musikredakteurin Leonie Wiethaup!
Viel zu viele Bands sind unglaublich gut, werden nur einfach nicht gehört. Eine Schande, findet Leonie Wiethaup. Neben lieben Freunden und Bekannten beinhaltet ihre Playlist so vor allem Songs von Bands, die ihrer Meinung nach viel mehr Aufmerksamkeit verdient haben.
Die Tracklist:
01. Redensart - Schiff Ahoi
02. The Deadnotes - Broken Thumbs And Sleepless Nights
03. Hal Johnson - Home
04. Snareset - Painsparer
05. Idle Class - Han Shot First
06. Ponder - Chewbacca
07. Forkupines - All That Matters
08. Wayfarer Youth - Cut & Run
09. Great Escapes - X
10. Blankets - Coins
11. Cold Reading - Fractures & Fragments
12. GR:MM - Apoikia (+ Intro)
13. Rivershores - If I Was Like Marty McFly I Would Go Back In Time And Beat The Shit Of My Mind!
14. Goodbye Fairground - Victims Of The Third World War
15. Turbobart - Tausend Gründe, Alter
16. The Phrasers - Take Care
17. Cosmo Thunder - Die letzten 23